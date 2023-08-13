New PS5 Deal Makes it Cheaper Than Ever

A new sale on Sony's PlayStation 5 console has made the current-gen console cheaper than it's ever been before. Since launching back in 2020, the price of the PS5 has largely remained stuck at $499 and $399, depending on the model of the console. While Sony has offered some deals and bundles here and there, none of these offers have ever made the platform available for a considerably lower value. Fortunately, if you're still someone who is in the market to snag a PS5 for yourself, a new offer at one retailer is almost too good to pass up.

Purchasable at Monoprice, the standard edition of the PS5 has been put on sale for $439.99. This is a discount of $60 in total, which makes this likely the biggest discount that the PS5 has ever seen in its nearly three years of availability. Although this sale doesn't necessarily make the PS5 outright cheap, it is a much more tolerable price compared to $500 and allows potential buyers to grab themselves a game for the cost of what would normally only be applied to the hardware alone.

It's worth noting that virtually every other retailer also happens to be selling the PS5 for a lower cost than normal at this point in time. As part of Sony's "Back to School" promotion, various retail chains around the globe have been selling the standard version of the PS5 for $450. With this in mind, this offer at Monoprice isn't necessarily as shocking as it normally would be, but the retail site still happens to be undercutting other chains by just a bit.

