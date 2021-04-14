PlayStation Direct Sending Out Invites for New PS5 Restock

✖

After yesterday's PS5 restock, PlayStation Direct has announced another opportunity to buy the PS5. This morning, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced -- via email -- that another PS Direct PS5 Invite restock is happening tomorrow, Thursday, at 12 p.m. PT, which means they will also likely do another PS Direct queue in the afternoon as well. That said, details on the restock are currently scarce. What we know is that the only way to nab an order is by luck. What we don't know is how much stock there is and whether or not this stock will include both models of the console.

As always, this restock is invite-only, which means you will need to keep an eye on your email. Further, if you do receive an invite, it's important to remember the URL is unique and can not be shared. Lastly, you will need to log in using the email and password linked to your PSN account. So, if you don't have this information handy, make sure you have it ready to go.

At the moment of publishing, this is the only PS5 restock announced for Thursday. That said, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Target, Costco, GAME, and others don't typically relay word of new PS5 stock until it's live or within a few hours of release. In other words, while there's currently no word of any additional restocks for tomorrow, but this isn't very relevant.

In 2021, the PS5 continues to be extremely hard to get a hold of. Not only is demand still high, but resellers continue to poach restock with bots while production issues continue to limit stock.

As always, we will update the story as more and official details come in pertaining to the new PlayStation Direct restock and other additional restocks from additional retailers.