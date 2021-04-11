PlayStation: New Job Listings May Have Just Leaked a Major PS5 Exclusive

✖

A few new job listings may have just leaked a major PS5 exclusive or at least a PS5 exclusive from a major developer in the industry. One of the best developers in the industry right now, at least based on current form, is Remedy Entertainment, a Finnish studio based in Espoo. Its most recent release is Control, one of 2019's best games. In addition to Control, it's best known for Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Xbox exclusive Quantum Break. Remedy Entertainment hasn't always been near the top of the industry, but lately, it's considered by many as a premier studio, and it may be working on a PS5 exclusive, or at least a PS5 console exclusive.

Right now, this is just speculation, but it's speculation based on a couple of new job listings, none of which are very interesting or compelling. What is interesting and compelling is the fact that these job listings were shared and promoted by Clair Bromley, a Global External Producer at PlayStation Studios that works with XDEV, a team that helps with the production of second-party and third-party games PlayStation has made deals with.

Adding to this is the fact that Bromley did the same with Housemarque when they began work on Returnal and Sumo Digital, who recently shipped Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

That said, at the moment of publishing, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt because everything here is speculation. While it's reasonable speculation, it's nothing more than this.

We know Remedy Entertainment is working on two games with Epic Games, the single-player campaign of CrossFire, and has two other games in the works, one of which is a new AAA game from the Control team. In other words, this could be related to this game, the other mystery game, or something completely different. And of course, it could be nothing at all.

