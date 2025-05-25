PlayStation Leak Says Next Big PS Plus Subscription Sale Is Coming Soon

Gaming consoles aren’t cheap, and many fans are still holding out when it comes to grabbing upgraded consoles like the PS5 Pro or tech like the PSVR systems. However, a rumored major sale for PS Plus subscribers could be the time to finally grab one of these expensive consoles. PlayStation enthusiasts have struggled to keep up with the rising cost of prices in recent years. From the shortages that plagued the PS5 after launch, to the painful price of a PlayStation 5 Pro, upgrading to the newest gen has been expensive both in time and money.

However, if new rumors prove to be correct, those with a PS Plus membership may have a chance to cash in on some excellent hardware deals.

PS Plus Members Prep For Possible Mega Sale

In a post shared to Reddit on the Gamingleaksandrumors subreddit, a big sale could be announced as part of the Days of Play 2025 celebration, going from May 28 through June 11.

The post, which cites the publication Dealabs, breaks down the possible sale, shows substantial discounts for PS5 Slim consoles, and slightly less intense discounts for the PS5 Pro and PSVR2. Slims would be discounted by 100 Euro, while the Pro would be down by 50 Euro. If a similar discount is used in the US, these consoles could be $50-$100 off the market price.

However, it is important to note that this sale is specifically for PlayStation Plus membership holders. These subscriptions range between $9.99 and $17.99, making them an investment for most gamers.

The response to the sale in the comments of the Reddit post are mixed, with some stating that the discount only brings the consoles back down to the price they were before hikes. Others have added that players should resist purchasing the consoles, because even the discounted prices are too high for a device five years into its lifespan.

Others have encouraged those still lacking a PS5 to grab one during the possible sale, as there have been talks that tariffs will cause the prices to skyrocket in the coming months. These comments have seen reluctant agreements and anxiety from Sony fans.

Unfortunately, for many, the discount on the PS5 Pro does not put it in a price bracket affordable to most casual gamers. Even with a $50 discount, the console still sits at a staggering $650. The controversial pricetag has been cost-prohibitive for most Sony fans, leaving many to stick with their original PS5 consoles.

However, those still waiting to grab a PS5 console could get a new device for $400 during the possible sale. While that is exactly the price it was at release in 2020, it is substantially better than the $500 required to obtain one today.

At this time, Sony has not confirmed the PlayStation Plus subscription sale for the Days of Play 2025 celebration. However, with the beginning of the event only three days away, it will likely be confirmed or denied very soon.

Fans looking to grab a discounted PlayStation console can keep an eye out for any news on the PlayStation website or by checking in on the social media accounts for PlayStation and Sony.

In the meantime, those looking to participate in the Days of Play 2025 will want to make a list of the games they’d like to try out and keep an eye on any possible discounts for titles that can be purchased through the PlayStation store. PlayStation Plus subscriptions might also be renewable at a 30% discount, making it a great time to refresh your access and ensure you are ready to go for any other sales later in the year.