PlayStation Now’s New Games Include One of PS4’s Best Games

PlayStation Now added a few new games this week, including one that shouldn’t be overlooked. Recently, PlayStation Now has been garnering more attention, largely because Sony continues to add great games to it, slowly making it a viable competitor to Xbox Game Pass. In fact, PlayStation Now actually has way more games than Xbox Game Pass, including many big AAA games that overshadow some of the subscription service’s smaller gems, such as the aforementioned game, Celeste, one of the PS4’s highest-rated games, with a Metacritic score of 91.

Made by Matt Makes Games, Celeste hit back in 2018, where it was shortlisted as a Game of the Year candidate. While the game wasn’t made on the biggest budget and while it’s far from technically impressive, what it does, it does really well, or at least that was the general consensus back in 2018.

“Help Madeline survive her inner demons on her journey to the top of Celeste Mountain, in this super-tight platformer from the creators of TowerFall,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Brave hundreds of hand-crafted challenges, uncover devious secrets, and piece together the mystery of the mountain.”

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long Celeste will be available via PlayStation Now. Typically, most games are added for several months at a time, but right now we don’t have any specifics on how long it’s going to be available with the subscription service.

PlayStation Now is available via the PS4 and PS5 for $5 a month.