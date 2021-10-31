PlayStation VR 2 Headset Potentially Leaked

Sony has already announced a successor to the PlayStation VR, which will presumably be called PlayStation VR 2. However, while we know the next PlayStation VR headset is in the works, there are no details on it. We don’t have a release date, specs, a price point, or anything salient. We don’t even know what it looks like, at least officially, because thanks to a new patent, we may finally know what the next PlayStation VR machine looks like.

The patent, discovered by Distrito XR, doesn’t divulge any details about the machine and there’s nothing in the patent that confirms that the design below is for PlayStation VR 2. However, right now, this is the conclusion being drawn by many PlayStation fans.

Below, you can check out the image feature in the patent, which was filed back on October 21:

https://twitter.com/Okami13_/status/1454584021137121282

While this patent is indeed real and from Sony, it’s important to remember patents should be taken with a grain of salt as many patents never evolve to the next stage, which is to say, become actual products or technology.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not addressed this patent and the speculation it has created in any capacity. It never comments on patents, so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

