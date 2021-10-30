Days Gone Developer Job Listings May Hint at Studio’s Next Game

We know Days Gone studio Bend Studio is working on a new open-world IP. In other words, it’s not working on Days Gone 2. This much has already been confirmed, but it’s all that’s been confirmed. Unfortunately, we still don’t have details on what exactly the Oregon-based studio is working on. However, what we do have are a slab of new job listings that seemingly hint at where the game is in development, which in turn indicates how far away it is from releasing.

Right now, Ben Studio is hiring for 14 positions. This isn’t that much when you consider the studio is roughly 125 to 150 employees deep. However, each and every single position is a senior position. Most of these senior position vacancies are limited to programming and art, two parts of game development that are crucial to all stages of development, but especially pre-production. In other words, the number of senior positions currently unfullfiled at the studio may indicate the game is in the very early stages of development.

If this is true, we may not see what the studio is working on for at least several years. Days Gone was in development for six years, with four of those years spent in full production. If this is any indication of how long this new IP will take, it could be until 2025 or 2026 or even 2027 until we see the game. That said, for now, this is all speculation.

What’s unclear is why the studio has so many vacancies in senior positions. It’s quite easy to interpret this as development and management issues, but the video game industry has very high turnover so it could be nothing more than an example of this.

As always, we will keep you updated. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest on both the PS4 and the PS5 — click here.