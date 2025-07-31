Every PS5 Game Releasing in August 2025

Another month, another smattering of video games releasing for the PlayStation 5. Whether you’re a fan of anime, a side-scrolling platformer fanatic, or looking forward to Sunday Night Football, there is something for just about every gamer out there. For August 2025, PS5 players will be able to check out 25 games, ranging from first-person shooters to beloved remasters. There are several exciting games here, especially for die-hard PlayStation fans who haven’t played a single Xbox exclusive.

Arguably, the biggest game to release in August 2025 for the PS5 is the annually released pro football game, Madden NFL 26. Last year’s iteration had its fair share of problems, so hopefully, this year’s installment can improve the long-running video game franchise. In terms of single-player games, the most exciting of the bunch is Mafia: The Old Country. Releasing nine years after the last entry, Mafia III, the upcoming action-adventure game is a prequel to the first entry and is set in Sicily.

Here are all the games releasing for the PS5 in August 2025:

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2

Description: Destroy demons with the power of forged bonds! Tanjiro Kamado’s battle will once again unfold…

Play as Tanjiro and relive the Entertainment District Arc, Swordsmith Village Arc, and Hashira Training Arc from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. Battle Upper Rank demons with your allies!

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Description: Embark on a cozy, open-world adventure with Hello Kitty and Friends. Befriend beloved characters as you explore and restore a mysterious island, solve ancient puzzles, cook delicious dishes, customize yourself and your cabins, and so much more.

Gradius Origins

Description: Salamander III is the newest addition to the Gradius series, a legendary pioneer in the side-scrolling shooter genre, and comes with the original arcade versions of the previous games.

Mafia: The Old Country

Description: Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era.

Echoes of the End

Description: Step into the shoes of Ryn, a vestige wielding volatile yet powerful magic, as she battles to save her brother from a ruthless totalitarian empire. Partner with Abram Finlay – a scholar and explorer haunted by his past – to uncover a conspiracy that could reignite an ancient conflict and plunge Aema into chaos. Immerse yourself in a heartfelt tale of trust, redemption, and sacrifice in a world on the edge of war.

Ra Ra BOOM

Description: Even ninja space cheerleaders know you don’t bring a pom pom to a boss fight. Whether you’re cracking skulls with close combat or blasting bots from across the screen, Ra Ra BOOM has your back. Play it like a classic side-scroller, treat it like a shooter, or mix it up for combos so smooth, even evil AI can’t keep up. The only wrong way to fight is not bringing your A-game—because these overlords don’t mess around.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Description: The sequel to the award winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without.

Dorfromantik

Description: In Dorfromantik you start with a stack of procedurally generated tiles. One after the other, you draw the top tile of the stack, place it on one available slot and rotate for the best fit. Thereby groups and combinations of landscapes are formed, such as forests, villages or water bodies, and you are rewarded with points depending on how well the tile fits.

Madden NFL 26

Description: Built From Sundays. Madden NFL 26 brings a new AI-powered machine learning system trained by real play calls and game situations over nearly a decade to deliver more explosive gameplay—with new coach and player-specific traits, authentic playstyles, and more.

Midnight Murder Club

Description: Welcome to the Midnight Murder Club, where every decision counts. Armed with only a gun and a flashlight, you and your friends must navigate through a darkened mansion. Engage in a thrilling game of perception, deception, and sharpshooting.

Bendy: Lone Wolf

Description: Step into the inky nightmare of Bendy: Lone Wolf, a thrilling survival adventure set in the twisted, rubberhose world of Joey Drew Studios. As Boris, the lone wolf, you’ll brave endlessly shifting corridors filled with monstrous cartoon creeps, deadly traps, and the relentless pursuit of the Ink Demon. Every day brings new challenges in this heart-pounding quest for survival and truth.

Delta Force

Description: Delta Force is back! The iconic series returns as the definitive free-to-play modern team-based tactical shooter and featuring three distinct gameplay modes: large-scale PvP warfare, intense extraction shooter action, and a remake of the legendary Black Hawk Down campaign.

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution

Description: Shantae is back in an adventure 20 years in the making! The nefarious pirate Risky Boots has a “groundbreaking” new plan that will leave Sequin Land spinning — by rotating the continent, she can move any town right to the coast for easy plundering! As Shantae, turn the tectonic tables on Risky by taking control of the land itself: shift, twist, navigate, and explore by swapping between mix-and-match multilayered levels! Hair-whip and belly-dance your way through scrambled lands, misplaced towns, monster-filled crypts, and daunting labyrinths. Six creature transformations, fierce boss battles, and a 4-player versus mode await!

Sword of the Sea

Description: Surf across magnificent waves of sand and glistening waters on an epic quest to restore a lost ocean in Sword of the Sea.

From the visionary artist behind ABZÛ, The Pathless, and Journey – Sword of the Sea is an atmospheric surfing adventure with highspeed Hoversword movement inspired by skateboarding and snowboarding.

Sengoku Dynasty

Description: Build a life, cultivate your community and start a dynasty in a region once devastated by famine and war. Play solo or in co-op multiplayer and explore a beautiful open world. Gather resources, craft, hunt and build, then automate your village production to survive and grow.

Discounty

Description: Manage your own supermarket, explore the tight-knit community of Blomkest, build friendships or make enemies as you uncover the town’s secrets in this cozy management sim RPG!

Grit & Valor: 1949

Description: Command an elite squad of Mechs in this alternate World War 2 dieselpunk real-time tactics roguelite. Think fast, battle the Evil Axis forces, and neutralise their HQ. Upgrade your Mechs and Pilots, and develop new strategies to defeat the enemy!

Gears of War: Reloaded

Description: Gears of War: Reloaded is a celebration of one of gaming’s most iconic franchises—faithfully remastered with 4K resolution, up to 120 FPS support, and fully modernized multiplayer. Featuring cross-play and cross-progression across platforms, this is the definitive way to experience the game that started it all.

Space Adventure Cobra: The Awakening

Description: Play as Cobra, the space pirate, in an action platformer. Along with Lady Armaroid, your loyal partner, and equipped with your iconic Psychogun, you must solve a mystery that could threaten the entire universe.

The Knightling

Description: Sir Lionstone, the most powerful knight and protector of the great city of Clesseia, hasn’t returned from his latest quest. As Sir Lionstone’s trusted knightling, it is up to you and the legendary shield he left behind to become the hero the people need and find Lionstone before lurking threats endanger the realm. Explore the many regions and secrets of the lands of Clesseia, fend off bandits and monsters, and uncover the truth of the shield’s unparalleled power and the realm’s illustrious past.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Description: A remake of the 2004 game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, with the same gripping story and engrossing world, now with all-new graphics and 3D audio that enhance the jungle atmosphere. Get ready for the ultimate survival stealth action experience.

Super Robot Wars Y

Description: Super Robot Wars is a grid-based tactical combat RPG that brings units and pilots from a variety of anime together to battle their mutual foes. Rise, Unite, and Triumph!

Varlet

Description: This isn’t a story about finding someone else—it’s about finding yourself.

Varlet is a school-life RPG about self-discovery, experienced through meeting others who struggle with the question of who they truly are, and grow through that very struggle.

Lost Soul Aside

Description: Embark on an epic odyssey to save your younger sister – and the whole of humanity – from mysterious dimensional invaders from beyond the starlit skies in Lost Soul Aside.

Run the gauntlet of formidable enemies and colossal bosses in this breathtakingly stylish action-adventure RPG; chaining weapon and spectacular attack combos in high-octane, dynamic combat.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Description: Play as the legendary Shinobi Joe Musashi, master of the ninja arts. After finding your village burned to the ground and your clan turned into stone, you must set off on a quest for vengeance, ready to face an unparalleled evil and avenge your clan.

Which new PS5 games are you most excited to play in August 2025? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.