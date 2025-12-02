New PlayStation Plus Game Comes With a Major Warning

One of the newest games that has landed on PlayStation Plus also comes with a major warning that subscribers need to be aware of. As of today, the latest round of free games on PS Plus for the month of December 2025 has gone live and includes the likes of LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality: Echo of Ada, and Neon White. While this is already quite an extensive slate, Sony has also added one new title to the Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers today, and it’s this game that members need to take caution with.

The title in question that has today hit the PS Plus Game Catalog is that of Red Dead Redemption. Originally released on PS3 in 2010, Rockstar Games ended up porting the acclaimed open-world western to PS4 in 2023. As of today, it has further looked to improve upon this version of the game by pushing out a free upgrade for PS5 consoles. In tandem with this move, Sony has also opted to make Red Dead Redemption available through the PS Plus Game Catalog, which makes the game more widely available than ever.

While it’s great to see Red Dead Redemption now available through PS Plus, those who may have already purchased the game in the past need to take caution. Whether you have the digital or physical version of RDR on PS4, you’ll want to ensure that if you choose to upgrade to the PS5 edition, you do it through the PS Store and not through PS Plus. If you instead try to claim the PS5 version on PS Plus, this will override the license for the game that you already own. In turn, this means that you won’t qualify for the free upgrade to PS5, despite having bought the game previously.

What’s troubling is that this licensing issue with PlayStation Plus and the PlayStation Store isn’t anything new. This error has been ongoing for many years and has received numerous complaints from PlayStation users around the globe. Sony itself is likely aware of the problem, but it still hasn’t done anything to fix it for the time being.

As such, if you’re a PS Plus subscriber and you have also bought Red Dead Redemption before, be very careful. If you make the wrong selection when it comes to acquiring the PS5 edition of the game, you could end up kicking yourself later.

