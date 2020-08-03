PlayStation Plus: Last Chance to Get July's Free Games

✖

A new set of free video games is just around the corner for PlayStation Plus subscribers and today is the final day that folks can pick up the three free video games from July's lineup. NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica are all currently available to grab for subscribers but will be gone from PlayStation Plus' offerings as of tomorrow. So, if you are a subscriber and have not already, this is your last chance to grab them for free!

All of the usual caveats apply here, of course. These free video games are only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers but remain in subscribers' libraries so long as they have been claimed before the availability period is over. Even if the subscription lapses, players can resubscribe later to earn access to the previously claimed free video games.

"This feature-length cinematic experience merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging, tactile gameplay," PlayStation's blog post about July's free video games says of Erica, which is perhaps the least known of the trio. "Become Erica, a brave young lady plagued with nightmares of your father’s murder. With the traumatic events that have haunted you as a child dragged back into the light of the present-day vis grisly new clues, it’s up to you to unearth the shocking truth behind this devastating tragedy. Every choice you make influences how the game develops, with multiple endings awaiting you at the finale of the emotional branching narrative."

PlayStation Plus offerings are set to rotate tomorrow, August 4th. At that point, NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica will all stop being available. Instead, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be available through early September. (For what it's worth, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is already available early in many regions.) You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Plus right here.

What do you think of August's new free PlayStation Plus titles? Do either of them interest you? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.