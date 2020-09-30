PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2020 Revealed

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the free PlayStation Plus games PS4 players can look forward to downloading for free for the month of October 2020. More specifically, PlayStation has revealed that starting on October 5, PS4 players can download both Vampyr and Need for Speed Payback for free. As always, both games are 100 percent free, but only for PlayStation Plus subscribers. If you're not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you can still play both games, but you will need to fork over their current asking price.

Further, as long as you remain an active subscriber to PS Plus, you can play both games as much as you want, whenever you want, for as long as PlayStation Plus remains a thing. However, if your subscription lapses, you will lose access to every game you've accumulated through the service, and you won't be able to access them until you subscribe back up or purchase them outright.

As you may know, this is the second to last month of free PlayStation Plus games before the PS5 arrives, For now, it remains to be seen how much the PS5 will change the service and its offering, but it's safe to assume it will.

What we do know is that for the PS5 PlayStation is expanding the offerings of PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Plus Collection, which you can read more about here.

