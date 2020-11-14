PS5 Owners Shouldn't Miss Out on These 23 Free PlayStation Plus Games

✖

PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 have not one, not two, but 23 different free PlayStation Plus games to download across both November's free PlayStation Plus games and the PlayStation Plus Collection. The former includes two PS4 games and one PS5 game, while the latter includes 20 marquee PS4 games. Of course, all 22 of these PS4 games are not only playable on PS5 via backward compatibility, but some of them come with substantial enhancements, like God of War and Days Gone.

Every game is free until at least December, and in some cases longer. Once download, all are yours to keep and play whenever you want as long as you maintain an active subscription. Without this subscription, these games become unplayable.

Of the 23 games, there's a variety of Sony-published PS4 exclusives, like God of War, Until Dawn, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and Days Gone. Meanwhile, there are also some great third-party games, like Persona 5, Monster Hunter World, Resident Evil 7, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Below, you can check out all 23 of these games:

God of War Persona 5 Bloodborne Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Until Dawn The Last of Us Remastered Monster Hunter World The Last Guardian Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Ratchet & Clank Hollow Knight Days Gone Infamous Second Son Detroit: Become Human Resident Evil 7 Fallout 4 Bugsnax Batman: Arkham Knight Middle-earth: Shadow of War Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Mortal Kombat X Battlefield 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops III -- Zombies Chronicles Edition

For now, the PlayStation Plus Collection games are only available for PS5 users. However, two of those games, Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight, are free for PS4 users as well.

