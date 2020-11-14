PS5 Comes To Life With This NSFW Cosplay

✖

This week, Sony Interactive Entertainment finally released the PS5, at least in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and a few other parts of the world. Since release, the big talking points of the console has been it's impressive new DualSense controller, its equally impressive launch games like Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, how quiet it is, and the warnings about putting it in rest mode. And of course, there's been plenty of talk about its eclectic design and substantial size, both of which not only maks it hard to fit into an entertainment center, but make it stick out like a sore thumb.

That said, any problems with the console's rest mode or its design have been drowned out in the hype for the console and the start of another generation of gaming on PlayStation. There are even cosplays of the console starting to surface, including a brand new one from popular cosplayer, "Panterona."

Below, you can check out the cosplay for yourself, courtesy of Panterona's official Instagram account:

Of course, unlike many cosplays, which tend to be character-driven, a PS5 cosplay isn't so straight-forward, unless of course, the goal is to become a human-sized replica. That said, this is one of the best PS5 cosplays we've seen yet, and if you're into cosplay, make sure to give Panterona a follow.

