PlayStation Boss Suggests Investment in Elden Ring Creators Could Lead to Movies, TV Shows

Sony recently invested more into FromSoftware, the creator of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and other beloved properties, and while nothing has been announced at this time, PlayStation boss Herman Hulst has suggested that this investment could lead to movie and TV show adaptations. Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, indicated as much by saying that the collaborations between PlayStation and FromSoftware could entail explorations via PlayStation Productions, the branch of PlayStation responsible for adapting IPs to different mediums.

Speaking to Reuters, Hulst talked specifically about the FromSoftware investment in relation to PlayStation Productions possibilities. The comments were brief, but they should inspire hope for those who've longed to see FromSoftware's works one day adapted into things like movies or TV shows. If nothing else, it's welcome news for PlayStation users that the company plans to continue collaborating with FromSoftware.

"You should think of collaborations on the game development side first and foremost, but it's also not unthinkable with our PlayStation Productions efforts that we explore opportunities," Hulst said.

For those who've been keeping up with FromSoftware's own talks about the game, it should be no surprise that Elden Ring explorations are on the table. FromSoftware itself said back in March that people should plan on seeing more of the IP "in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games." No further announcements or teases about such plans have been shared since then.

As for the game itself, Elden Ring players are tentatively waiting for a DLC announcement despite no teases from FromSoftware indicating that that's on the horizon. The Dark Souls game set a precedent for receiving post-launch DLC, and while FromSoftware hasn't indicated that the same will be true for Elden Ring, that's only left people to look for leaks, hints, and other possible indicators about FromSoftware's plans.

In terms of what PlayStation Productions has in the works, HBO's The Last of Us is a product of that PlayStation branch. The Twisted Metal series is, too, as is the Horizon Zero Dawn TV show and the God of War TV show.