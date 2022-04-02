Some PlayStation Plus Subscribers Lose Popular Free Game

As the title suggests, some PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are losing a free game. This week, Sony revealed April 2022’s free PlayStation Plus games, which, unlike last month, are comprised of not four games, but three games, and for some subscribers, only two games. More specifically, if you’re a PS Plus subscriber in Asia you’re set to miss out on one of this month’s PS4 games. It’s not uncommon for PlayStation Asia to have a different lineup than other regions, but it usually replaces whatever game is dropped with another free game, but not this month. This month, subscribers in that part of the world are only getting two games, and it’s unclear why.

For the month, subscribers in Asia will get both Hood: Outlaws and Legends as well as Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, the former being the month’s dual PS4/PS5 month offering, while the latter is only available via PS4. What subscribers in Asia won’t be getting is the month’s best game, Slay the Spire.

Slay the Spire is a roguelike deck-building game from developer MegaCrit and publisher Humble Bundle. After debuting in 2017 via Steam Early Access, it fully released in 2019 via the PC. Since then, it’s come to PS4, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch at various different points. A pioneer in the roguelike deck-building genre, it’s widely considered one of the best games of 2019, garnering an 89 on Metacritic.

“We fused card games and roguelikes together to make the best single-player deck builder we could,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Craft a unique deck, encounter bizarre creatures, discover relics of immense power, and Slay the Spire!”

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation develops. That said, given that the month’s lineup is set to go live this coming Tuesday, it’s unlikely things will change as there’s simply not enough time for an audible.

