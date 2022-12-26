PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing 10 Free Games to Start 2023

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers are losing access to 10 games to kick off 2023. if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber -- which is to say to say a subscriber to the standard and classic version of the subscription service -- none of these 10 games concern you because you never had access to them in the first place. If you're a PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium though, January 17 is going to be a bad day.

On January 17, the following games will depart from the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium library: Seasons After Fall, Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom, The Council, Space Hulk: Tactics, Bound by Flame, Masters of Anima, The Last Tinker: City of Colors, Electronic Super Joy, and Leo's Fortune. In addition to this, it's also been announced Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek is leaving, but this game has no departure date yet.

As you can see, there is nothing supremely consequential leaving the subscription service. In fact, some of those games are by definition inconsequential. However, the likes of Space Hulk: Tactics and The Council had/have their fans, and Seasons After Fall is an indie gem from a few years ago.

Of course, all of these games could return in the future, but it's uncommon for a game to leave the subscription service and come back unless said game is very notable. And when this does happen, there is normally a substantial amount of time between the two events. In other words, if you're interested in playing any of these games for "free," then you should get on it.

