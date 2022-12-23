New PS5 Game Is Higher Rated Than God of War Ragnarok

The highest-rated PS5 game on Metacritic of the year is Elden Ring. Until fairly recently, the second-highest-rated PS5 game on Metacritic this year was God of War Ragnarok. This is no longer the case though. The new God of War game is now the third-highest-rated PS5 game of the year. The new second-highest-rated PS5 game is an equally legendary game, though it's seven years older than the new Kratos adventure.

If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is the PS5 port of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which was released on December 14 and currently boasts a 94 on Metacritic, though at one point it boasted a 95. As you may know, God of War Ragnarok also boasts a 94 on PS5, however, it's listed lower than The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt presumably because the latter is closer to a 95 than the former.

Of course, it's possible both of these games could be pegged back from their podium finishes before the end of the year, but while this is possible it's improbable as nothing of consequence is scheduled to come to PS5 before the end of the year.

Originally released in 2015 via CD Projekt Red, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was widely regarded as the best game of its year, one of the best of its generation, and even in the discussion for the greatest games of all time. In other words, it's not surprising that its PS5 port -- which gives the game a graphical and performance lift, adds new content, and bolsters the experience with quality-of-life features -- is earning such great reviews as the original earned equally great reviews.

