$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time

A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.

The game in question was released on February 22, 2019 via BioWare and EA. That's right, the game in question is Anthem, one of the most contentious games of the previous generation, but a game that at the end of the day had millions of players and did have a dedicated fanbase, albeit not enough to keep it alive.

Of course, you're not going to get anything out of the online content in 2022, but there's still single-player content that can be enjoyed. And the game isn't as grindy as it was when it was originally released. As you may remember, this was the biggest criticism of the game at launch.

"Anthem is a social, connected Action-RPG with cooperative multiplayer at its heart," reads an official description of the game. "Players customize an array of powered Javelin exosuits and team up to face a dangerous and ever-changing world through exploration and combat."

The game's official description continues: "In Anthem, up to four players explore and battle in a dangerous, mysterious place populated by great characters and a unique BioWare story. Players will also create stories of their own while they play, so no two journeys are the same. Javelin exosuits make their pilots powerful heroes in the world, with awesome weapons and incredible special abilities that allow for combat and exploration in a hostile environment. Players will be able to customize and personalize their suits with unique paint jobs and gear so they'll have the right tools to confront almost any situation, and look good doing it."

