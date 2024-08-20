PlayStation Plus Is Losing 12 PS5 and PS4 Games Soon

Sony is about to wipe out 12 games for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog very soon. Much like Xbox Game Pass, the titles that come to the PS Plus Game Catalog never stick around forever. In fact, Sony even gets rid of its own first-party games on the Game Catalog, which is something that Microsoft never does by comparison with Game Pass. Unfortunately for PS Plus subscribers, this wave of removals from the service will impact a couple of major games on the platform.

As of today, Sony added a group of games to its “Last Chance to Play” section of PS Plus on PlayStation consoles. These coming departures are notably headlined by Horizon Forbidden West, which is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn that launched in early 2022 for PS5 and PS4. Other major titles joining this list include Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Alien: Isolation, which has grown substantially in popularity in recent days following the launch of Alien: Romulus in theaters.

Here’s the full list of titles being taken off of PS Plus:

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Alien: Isolation

Nier: Replicant

Spiritfarer

Cloudpunk

Star Ocean: The Divine Force

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: First Departure R

Star Ocean: The Last Hope

Per usual, Sony hasn’t provided a specific date for when these games will get taken off of PS Plus. Going by what we’ve seen in the past, though, this “Last Chance to Play” section of the service is usually updated one month prior to said titles being removed. If that holds true in this instance, it means that all 12 of these games should be disappearing from the Game Catalog on September 17th. As for the new additions to the service in September, Sony has yet to fully announce what is on its way, but it is known that both Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and The Plucky Squire will hit various tiers of the platform next month.

