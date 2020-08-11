PlayStation Brings Back Popular PS4 Controllers

✖

If you’ve been holding out on buying a new PlayStation 4 controller because you couldn’t find the specific color or design you were wanting, you may be able to get what you’re looking for later this month when a few different DualShock 4 controllers are sold again. Sony announced this week that it’s planning on bringing back a couple of different controller options in August. We know a few of the ones that are for sure returning this month and that they’ll be sold through the PlayStation Direct store where Sony now sells hardware and physical versions of some of its best games.

Berry Blue, Red Camouflage, Rose Gold, and Steel Black are four different PlayStation 4 controller options which have been named specifically ahead of their return to the PlayStation Direct store and other retailers. Those four controllers are now available through the store’s site if you want to pick one up before they’re totally sold out again. They’re all priced at $64.99 except for the basic Jet Black controller which costs $59.99. You can also order them via the following Amazon links: Berry Blue / Red Camo / Rose Gold / Steel Black. You can grab them here at Best Buy as well.

Berry Blue, Rose Gold, and other DualShock 4 wireless controllers return this month. Which are you picking up? https://t.co/7CdokqQOtZ pic.twitter.com/i56wW0CZDb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 10, 2020

Given how popular some of the controllers like the Berry Blue variant are, they probably won’t last too long. PlayStation occasionally brings back controllers like these to meet demand, so if you miss out this time or there’s not one in stock that you’d rather have, there’s a good chance they’ll make appearances again at a later date.

If you are planning on getting one of these controllers, just make sure you’re getting it only for the PlayStation 4 and aren’t planning on using it as an investment in the PlayStation 5. Sony confirmed recently that the PlayStation 5 games will not be playable with the DualShock 4 controller. An FAQ from Sony addressing the question regarding the PlayStation 4 controllers and their compatibility or lack thereof with the next-gen console confirmed the news.

“No, we believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” an FAQ answered.

If you see a new Xbox or returning Xbox One controller you’re interested in, however, feel free to grab that and plan to use it on the Xbox Series X. Microsoft was quick to point out after Sony’s info dump that all Xbox One controllers can be used on the Xbox Series X.

