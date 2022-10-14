PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet

PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.

That game is Stray, the exploration game where you control a cat in a rundown world filled with left-behind robots. It normally goes for $29.99 which isn't a bad deal at all considering it ranks at No. 11 on Metacritic's list of the best PlayStation 5 games of 2022 (if you're looking for only new game releases and bump off things like Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection from the list, it's technically higher), but during this sale, it's dropped down to $23.99. It's gone on sale before, but this is the lowest price that it's ever reached within the PlayStation Store.

"Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures."

Our review of Stray praised the game's setting and tales of companionship while calling it a strong contender for end-of-the-year awards.

"Where dogs are usually considered 'man's best friend,' Stray suggests that cats may be robot's best friend," an excerpt from our review said. "This is a game that wears its heart on its sleeve and expertly weaves its themes into everything the player does. There will likely be many people who buy this game because they want to play as a cat and their itch will be scratched, but there's also a high chance they will come away moved by its story of companionship and get caught up in its soothing and equally mesmerizing atmosphere. There are a lot of amazing looking games coming this fall, but Stray has already cemented itself as a contender for awards season."

You can pick up Stray from the PlayStation Store here. The game's going for the same price on Steam right now, too.