PlayStation Fan Has Perfect Concept for a Black PS5 DualSense Controller

The PlayStation 5 and the DualSense controller it comes with will inevitably be sold in different colors at some point, but for now, all we’ve seen is the all-white console and controller. People have pitched different ideas for alternate color schemes since the big reveals to model the looks after different games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and have come up with wishlists for what kinds of devices they want to see in the future. One PlayStation fan recently put forward their own concept for a black DualSense controller, a request many people have been asking for, and this concept might just be one of the best ones yet.

A Redditor by the name of SalokinNoraa submitted the idea below to a PlayStation 5 subreddit to show what a black DualSense controller would look like. While many of the concepts in the past have made the DualSense controller 100% black to show what that might look like, this user took a different approach. Instead of making everything one color, the creator used a two-tone design where the console is mostly black with grey as the secondary color. The result is a design where the black grips, thumbsticks, and PlayStation button stand out even more thanks to the grey framing and the backlight coming from around the touchpad.

Compare that design to some of the ones we’ve seen in the past and you’ll see how the grey in the concept can completely change the look. All it needs now is a black and grey PlayStation 5 console to accompany it, but we’ll of course have to wait a while before Sony starts revealing any official special editions of the consoles and accessories.

Sony has talked about the idea of selling these sorts of things though, or at least it’s talked about talking about selling those. Back in July after the controller and console had been revealed and people were weighing in on the colors and designs, PlayStation’s Worldwide Head of Marketing Eric Lempel was asked if we’d see alternate colors in the future. Lempel said “we’ll talk about that at some point,” but if the current generation is any indication of what’s to come, we’ll definitely see more colors and designs in the future.