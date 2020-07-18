Different PS5 and DualSense Colors Will Be Talked About "At Some Point"

✖

The PlayStation 5 console and its accompanying DualSense controller have only been confirmed to come in white at this point, but seeing alternate colors and designs later on seems inevitable. Sony isn’t ready to talk about those possibilities of alternate color options yet, however, and has instead deferred the conversation to a later date by saying the console and controller colors will be discussed “at some point.” PlayStation’s Worldwide Head of Marketing Eric Lempel said as much during a recent interview to address one of the many questions people have had about the launch of the next-gen PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Lempel spoke to Geoff Keighley after a hands-on demonstration of the DualSense controller to discuss the experience itself and other related console topics. Part of that discussion eventually turned to the idea of seeing different colors, but we’ll have to hear more about that later. Lempel said the current focus right now is just getting the console and controller we’ve already seen out into players’ hands.

Will the #PlayStation5 and DualSense come in other colors? PlayStation worldwide marketing head Eric Lempel says "We'll talk about that at some point." #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/c3QhHbnFKi — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) July 17, 2020

After the DualSense controller was first revealed to come in white, people speculated that the console would follow suit and were proven correct when it was unveiled. Since then, the inevitable redesigns from fans have shown what the console might look like in other colors. The PlayStation 5 looks quite different compared to the past PlayStation consoles, but seeing it come in black at some point seems like a safe bet.

Both PlayStation and Xbox also routinely offer themed consoles featuring designs from popular games from both first and third-party developers. God of War, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and other established PlayStation exclusives and franchises have already been the subjects of fans’ versions of what these PlayStation 5 consoles could look like. BossLogic’s rendition of both a black and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales console can be seen above to give an idea of what those ideas look like.

Lempel also commented during the interview about the pre-order rumors that have been circulating within the past week and said Sony would let people know when the pre-orders are going to go live.

The PlayStation 5 and its DualSense controller are scheduled to release some time during Holiday 2020.

