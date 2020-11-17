Here's When the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Will Be Available on Black Friday

(Photo: Sony)

Many gamers trying desperately to score a PS5 / PS5 Digital or Xbox Series X / S have been disappointed thus far, but you will have another solid chance to order one of these new consoles during the week of Black Friday. You'll need to be lucky, but the info we've listed below will give you a much better shot.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S Black Friday Launch Times

Keep in mind that Black Friday is taking over an entire month this year, with the best deals happening over the course of a week. Thanks to Walmart's Black Friday ad, we know that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available online only starting on Wednesday, November 25th at 4pm PST (7pm EST).

For better or worse, Walmart has been good about confirming the times that both consoles will be available or order, so we assume that Walmart's ad is an indication that they will launch at this exact time. Note that Walmart often updates their product pages with availability times. Keep tabs on the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S links below for this extra confirmation:

GameStop has confirmed they will have the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles available for purchase on Black Friday, November 27th in-store only with limited stock (opens at 7am local time). The fine print notes that all stores will have a minimum of two of each console per store with a limit of one console per customer. Given the pandemic and low stock, this is probably not going to be your best bet.

Best Buy's Black Friday ad also indicates that both the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles will be available to order online-only starting on November 22nd. However, there's no telling when the console will be restocked. When it doubt, check in at midnight EST and in the morning before 12pm.

Amazon's best Black Friday deals start on Friday, November 20th and run through the 27th. It's a pretty safe bet that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will be available during this period - perhaps several times over. However, exact times have not been made available.

More Chances to Score a PS5 or Xbox Series X / S on Black Friday

Honestly, we expect to see restocks of the PS5 / PS5 Digital and Xbox Series X / S consoles trickle in at numerous retailers starting on November 22nd and running through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So, don't rely completely on the times mentioned above as you'll probably have several chances to grab the consoles. That said, keep tabs on the links below.

PlayStation 5:

Xbox Series X / S:

If all else fails, you can always grab one via sites like eBay and StockX if you're willing to pay the outrageous markups. If you need to top up your PlayStation Plus subscription, there's a big deal happening right now that you might want to check out.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.