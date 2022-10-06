New Steam, PlayStation Feature Lets Users Link Accounts to Get Rewards

PlayStation and Steam users now have a new option to link their accounts on each platform in exchange for rewards. This initiative has gotten underway with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered now that players are able to obtain things like a suit among other things if they link up their accounts. The patch notes for this update also suggest that the option will be available in future PlayStation-to-PC ports, too, which one would imagine would net players even more rewards.

One section of the patch notes for the latest Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered update talked about this new account linking feature and what it entails. If you link your PlayStation Network and Steam accounts together through the newly added menu option, you'll get the Resilient Suit, Concussive Blast Gadget, and two skill points. If you've got that gear and have maxed out your skill points already, you get nothing in terms of in-game content, but you'll get news about PlayStation games whether they're on the PC or PlayStation platforms.

"This update also adds the option to link your Steam and PlayStation Network accounts," the relevant part from the patch notes read. "Doing so in this game, gives you access to the Resilient Suit and Concussive Blast Gadget and you'll be granted 2 skill points. You will also receive the latest news, updates and offers from PlayStation Studios games on PC or PlayStation platforms. Account linking is optional and access to the unlocked items is only available while the accounts are linked. If you already unlocked the items and have acquired the maximum number of skill points, you will not unlock any extras."

While no other games were mentioned in the patch notes for this update, the fact that this is the first game to allow this sort of integration suggests we'll see this more in the future as additional PlayStation games are brought to the PC. The line starting with "Doing so in this game…" also suggests that we'll see different rewards accessible in future ports.

Evidence of this happening was spotted back in August. There's also reason to believe a dedicated PC launcher for PlayStation games will happen, but that hasn't been announced at this time. The most recent announcement of a PlayStation game coming to Steam finally confirmed that Sackboy: A Big Adventure would arrive on the PC platform on October 27th.