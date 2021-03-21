PlayStation Store's "Deal of the Week" Is For PS4's Best Star Wars Game

✖

This week's PlayStation Store Deal of the Week gives fans the opportunity to check out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PlayStation 4 for just $19.79! That's a 67% discount from the game's standard $59.99 price point, which is a pretty nice bargain for Star Wars fans that haven't checked out the title just yet. The sale is set to last through March 25th, so PS4 and PS5 owners have a few days left to decide whether or not they want to finally take the plunge. For now, ComicBook.com's review of the game can be found right here.

Released at the end of 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order marked an interesting departure for EA's Star Wars games. The publisher's previous Star Wars offerings primarily focused on online multiplayer experiences. Jedi: Fallen Order instead offers a single-player adventure set prior to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope. The game focuses on former Jedi padawan Cal Kestis and a group of other new faces.

Jedi: Fallen Order proved to be a strong success for EA, and rumors have persisted that a sequel is currently in the works, though an official announcement has not been made as of this writing. The game's ending certainly leaves room for a follow-up adventure, so it will be interesting to see whether or not EA and Respawn return to the world established in the first game.

Players on PS5 will be happy to know that Jedi: Fallen Order received a next-gen upgrade on the console earlier this year, providing some extra incentive to check the game out now that it's been discounted! Unfortunately, the sale does not extend to the Deluxe Edition, which is still priced at $69.99. That version includes a digital art book, extra skins, and Director's Cut video content. Those interested in checking out the sale can find more information on the PlayStation Store sale page right here.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on picking up Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order while it's on sale? Do you think the game will see a sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!