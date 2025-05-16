10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “PlayStation Indies” Sale

The PlayStation Store is now running a “PlayStation Indies” sale in May 2025 that covers hundreds (if not thousands) of games. Some of these stretch the definition of “indie” or are otherwise Platinum trophy bait, but there are still many titles worth looking into. Here are the 10 best games to pick up in the current “PlayStation Indies” sale. All sales are live until May 28th at 11:59 PM PT.

1) Signalis

Price: $13.99 / $19.99

Signalis takes heavy inspiration from the PS1 era of Silent Hill and Resident Evil games, but it goes beyond those comparisons and creates something completely its own. The well-designed puzzles, disturbing enemies, and inventory management systems evoke those classic games but also go one step beyond. Puzzles are not only rewarding to solve; they also make sense within the world and add to its lore. Combat is tough without being frustrating or overly clumsy. And while it would be worth playing for its haunting gameplay, its unforgettable narrative is what gives it the staying power that the best survival horror games have. It’s haunting and full of secrets worth tracking down, yet it tantalizes players by not giving them the full picture, leading to endless speculation.

2) Fear the Spotlight

Price: $12.99 / $19.99

Fear the Spotlight takes similar cues from the PS1 generation of horror games, but is not as tight or cohesive as Signalis. However, that’s more of a testament to Signalis’ wildly high quality than a damnation of Fear the Spotlight. This debut title from developer Cozy Game Pals follows a young girl trapped in a school that’s been haunted after a seance she performed with a friend. It’s not combat-oriented, meaning most of it revolves around solving puzzles and not blasting the spotlight-headed creature stalking the halls. It’s a modest and relatively well-paced game that acts as a welcome throwback to a previous era where the genre came into its own.

3) Alien: Rogue Incursion VR

Price: $19.99 / $39.99

Alien: Rogue Incursion VR is getting a non-VR version on September 30th, but a series like Alien feels more appropriate for virtual reality. Gunning down Xenomorphs and sneaking around can be a little wonky at times, but the thick atmosphere makes up for it. Alien: Isolation never got an official VR port, making this the best way to get too close to a Xenomorph.

4) Telltale’s Batman: Shadows Edition

Price: $11.99 / $29.99

Rocksteady Studios’ Batman games are often the premier Batman games people think about, but that does a disservice to Telltale Games’ two-season run with the Dark Knight. Even though they are not oriented around action, these narrative-based adventures delve into a different side of Bruce Wayne and Batman and excel through their well-told stories. The first season drops off a little near the end — a common Telltale problem — but the twisty second season featuring Joker has some of the strongest writing in any Batman game ever made.

5) The Messenger

Price: $3.99 / $19.99

Sabotage Studio made one of 2023’s most well-received RPGs with Sea of Stars, but it cut its teeth with 2017’s acclaimed platformer, The Messenger. The Messenger takes heavy cues from the old Ninja Gaiden games and features platforming that requires precision, a task its tight controls are more than up for the task for. However, it’s the clever mid-game twist and earworm-heavy soundtrack that truly stick out all these years later. It’s even got a whole free tropical expansion called Picnic Panic that makes this deal even sweeter.

6) Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Price: $4.49 / $29.99

Spiritfarer looks like a charming and innocent cozy game about managing a boat, and it is in many respects. However, it also deals with heavy topics like loss and death, something that may be particularly potent for those who love their pets. The Farewell Edition includes even more free content like an additional map, two new spirits, and more recipes, to name a few. It may be a lot longer than people expect — it’s around 25 to 30 hours for most — but the way it handles the subjects it brings up makes it worth the time.

7) Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD

Price: $7.99 / $19.99

Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD has persisted for two decades because it’s, well, odd. This strange first-person shooter has a lot in common with the Ratchet & Clank series thanks to its silly approach to gunplay. Instead of firing AK-47s at personality-free combatants, players fire fuzzy gerbil-like creatures at sassy aliens that like to yap at the player. Stranger’s Wrath proves that it’s worth placing established genre conventions in different scenarios so they can evolve and grow.

8) Bramble: The Mountain King

Price: $5.99 / $29.99

Bramble: The Mountain King, to be reductive, is a lot like Limbo and Inside but steeped in Nordic mythology. And while it can’t shake those obvious inspirations, Bramble is not just a derivative cinematic platformer with nothing to offer. It has its own share of memorable set pieces with large monsters and a strange, mostly wordless story that’s like a dark fable, one that hasn’t been watered down to be more palatable.

9) Immortality

Price: $8.99 or $6.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Immortality is an FMV-heavy game from the fabled creators of Her Story and Telling Lies, but it’s not about watching live-action cutscenes and then picking dialogue lines. Immortality has players seeking through films and behind-the-scenes footage in order to piece together what happened to one of the main actors. It’s all predicated on mystery and player-driven discoveries, making this a smart choice for those who like to dig into the details.

10) Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut

Price: $3.74 / $14.99

Strange barely begins to describe Jazzpunk: Director’s Cut. This off-the-wall adventure game doesn’t have a central mechanic but is instead based around doing bizarre tasks for bizarre characters. It’s got silly writing and doesn’t overstay its welcome, which is key for a comedic experience like this.