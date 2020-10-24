PlayStation Store Halloween Sale: Best PS4 Horror Game Deals Available Right Now

The PlayStation Store's annual Halloween Sale is live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. Included are not only some of the console's scariest games, but plenty of non-horror Halloween-themed games. So, if you're looking for something to play this Halloween, be sure to check out the sale in its entirety. However, if you're looking for a great deal in the process, then this is the link you want.

We've gone through the entire Halloween sale and narrowed it down to the sale's best deals, which includes several great horror games, ranging in price from $4 to $20. Of course, price is dependent on a lot of things -- such as how old the game is and how expensive it was to make -- but even the most expensive game listed before is a steal at its price, especially when you take into the aforementioned factors.

That said, every deal below is only available for a limited time. More specifically, each deal below is only available until November 3, so be wary of this narrow window when considering a purchase.

Below, you can check out the sale's six best deals on horror games. Included is not only a trailer for each game, but a description, pricing information, and a link to each game's respective store listing.