PlayStation Store Halloween Sale: Best PS4 Horror Game Deals Available Right Now
The PlayStation Store's annual Halloween Sale is live, discounting hundreds of PS4 games in the process. Included are not only some of the console's scariest games, but plenty of non-horror Halloween-themed games. So, if you're looking for something to play this Halloween, be sure to check out the sale in its entirety. However, if you're looking for a great deal in the process, then this is the link you want.
We've gone through the entire Halloween sale and narrowed it down to the sale's best deals, which includes several great horror games, ranging in price from $4 to $20. Of course, price is dependent on a lot of things -- such as how old the game is and how expensive it was to make -- but even the most expensive game listed before is a steal at its price, especially when you take into the aforementioned factors.
That said, every deal below is only available for a limited time. More specifically, each deal below is only available until November 3, so be wary of this narrow window when considering a purchase.
Below, you can check out the sale's six best deals on horror games. Included is not only a trailer for each game, but a description, pricing information, and a link to each game's respective store listing.
Little Nightmares
About: Immerse yourself in Little Nightmares, a dark whimsical tale that will confront you with your childhood fears! Help Six escape The Maw – a vast, mysterious vessel inhabited by corrupted souls looking for their next meal.
Price: $4.99prevnext
Blair Witch
About: It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…
Price: $14.99prevnext
Resident Evil 2
About: A deadly virus engulfs the residents of Raccoon City in September of 1998, plunging the city into chaos as flesh-eating zombies roam the streets for survivors. An unparalleled adrenaline rush, gripping storyline, and unimaginable horrors await you. Witness the return of Resident Evil 2.
Price: $15.99prevnext
Alien: Isolation - The Collection
About: Discover the true meaning of fear in Alien: Isolation, a survival horror set in an atmosphere of constant dread and mortal danger. Fifteen years after the events of Alien, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, Amanda enters a desperate battle for survival, on a mission to unravel the truth behind her mother's disappearance.
Price: $7.99prevnext
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
About: The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games that can also be played online with a friend. In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister.
Price: $20.09prevnext
Intruders: Hide and Seek
About: Intruders: Hide and Seek is a first-person stealth game, an intense thriller combining intense psychological terror with the point of view of a defenseless boy.0comments
Price: $3.99prev