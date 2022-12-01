PlayStation Trying to Capture Twisted Metal's "Fun" in New Peacock Series

PlayStation's Twisted Metal franchise has long been known for its over-the-top fun and humor, and it seems the upcoming Peacock adaptation will try to capture that. In a new interview with IGN, PlayStation Studios senior producer Carter Swan discussed the streaming series and how it will relate to the games that inspired it. Swan took the opportunity to talk up showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith, and the way he plans to handle the material. According to Swan, the goal is to balance the fun with the emotional and heavier moments of the series.

"Michael Jonathan Smith's our showrunner, who's one of the big writers on Cobra Kai, and he was a massive fan of the game and wanted to make it fun, even when it's dark. But, it does have moments of stakes where bad things happen, and you do feel emotional about it… but the game is just such balls-out fun and craziness, so we're trying as best we can to capture all that," Swan told IGN. "It was an important game to me because I absolutely love that franchise. When it was out, I used to play it at my friend's apartment up in their game loft and pass out at night, playing it like every night, every time a new one came out."

Theatrical and television adaptations have become a big priority for PlayStation over the last few years! Earlier this year, a big screen adaptation of Uncharted released in theaters, where it overperformed expectations. An HBO series based on The Last of Us is set to release in 2023, and a live-action film based on Gran Turismo is coming to theaters next summer. It remains to be seen whether these upcoming adaptations will be as successful as Uncharted, but it's clear from Swan's comments that the team has a lot of passion for Twisted Metal in particular.

For those unfamiliar with the Peacock series, Twisted Metal will star Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, and Thomas Hayden Church. The iconic character Sweet Tooth will be portrayed by Joe "Samoa Joe" Seanoa, with Will Arnett providing the character's voice. Neve Campbell will also appear in the series in a recurring role.

