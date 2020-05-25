PlayStation Announces The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play

✖

PlayStation has announced the latest episode in their State of Play series, and this time the focus will be on The Last of Us Part II. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, May 27th at 1 p.m. PT. The video series allows viewers to get a glimpse at new gameplay, shortly before a title's release date. The Last of Us Part II is set to debut in a few short weeks, so the timing couldn't be better for fans to find out more. While some story details will be discussed, these videos tend to focus more on the actual gameplay, so those trying to avoid spoilers for the title should be able to breathe easily.

Unfortunately, spoilers for The Last of Us Part II's story have been spreading around the internet for the last few weeks. It remains to be seen just how accurate all of these spoilers might be, but official tweets about The Last of Us Part II (including the one below) often end up inundated with innuendo about the story. In order to prevent more players from being spoiled, developer Naughty Dog has disabled comments on tweets about The Last of Us Part II. Whether or not Sony will take similar precautions for the State of Play remains to be seen, so viewers might want to plan ahead, just to be on the safe side.

According to Sony, the video will feature director Neil Druckmann. The video will run about 20 minutes in length, and eight of those minutes will be dedicated to previously unseen gameplay footage. Viewers hoping to find out more about PlayStation 5 have been advised that information on the console will not be revealed during the video. Those that tuned in for the recent State of Play focused on Ghost of Tsushima should expect a similar experience.

State of Play’s next episode is dedicated to The Last of Us Part II: https://t.co/tb7W3Mq4OS Tune in Wednesday at 1pm Pacific time for a deep dive and a new gameplay sequence pic.twitter.com/U9MeRec54e — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 25, 2020

The Last of Us Part II will release exclusively on PlayStation 4 on June 19th.

