Pokemon Reveals 25th Anniversary Bear Walker Skateboard Featuring Pikachu

As part of today's announcements about Pokemon's 25th anniversary celebration this year, the Pokemon Company International has revealed a slew of new merchandising programs and the like. That includes, but is not limited to, a new limited-edition 25th anniversary-themed Pokemon skateboard from Bear Walker that features brand mascot Pikachu. The board, which you can check out below, has the pocket monster front and center.

The new 25th anniversary skateboard is just the latest and greatest collaboration with Bear Walker. Previous Pokemon x Bear Walker skateboards have included designs featuring Mewtwo, Mew, Charizard, Gengar, and more. The new Pikachu skateboard is set to go up for pre-order over on Pokemon Center starting January 19th, and while no prices is explicitly mentioned on the website's listing as of yet, previous iterations have run $249.99 and sold out fast.

The #PokemonCenter is an important stop along any Trainer’s journey. This year, US and Canadian Trainers can look forward to a variety of 25th anniversary-themed products—including a limited edition skateboard by none other than Bear Walker! pic.twitter.com/QNZmvoaVvH — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 13, 2021

Merchandise isn't the only part of the 25th anniversary celebration, however, which also includes the likes of a Katy Perry collaboration of some kind. As far as the Pokemon video games go, Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are currently available on the Nintendo Switch alongside the two DLC expansions, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise right here.

What do you think about the new Pokemon 25th anniversary skateboard from Bear Walker? Are you interested in picking it up when it goes up for pre-order next week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming! And keep scrolling to check out some photos of the Bear Walker skateboard!