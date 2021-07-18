Pokemon x Animal Crossing Fan Concept Goes Viral

✖

Over the last 25 years, the Pokemon franchise has seen a number of spin-offs and mash-ups with other video game franchises. Given that fact, it seems like a no-brainer to combine the series with another Nintendo staple: Animal Crossing! Reddit user AlternativeQuality2 pitched the idea of bringing Animal Crossing elements to Pokemon, including life-sim aspects such as home building, growing crops, and more. It's a fascinating idea, and it's not hard to imagine it catching on in a big way with fans; in fact, the idea has gotten a lot of strong reception from AlternativeQuality2's fellow posters! The original Reddit post can be found right here.

Pokemon games have often given players the opportunity to customize a base of operations. The idea goes back to Pokemon Gold and Silver, which allowed players the chance to decorate their bedroom with various Pokemon plushes and other items; players could even check out how it looked in 3D in Pokemon Stadium 2! That concept evolved into Secret Bases in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire, but AlternativeQuality2 wants to see it go much further.

There are a lot of interesting ways that this idea could grow and work within the confines of the Pokemon world. The games and various media have shown fans a lot of different ways that humans and Pokemon have learned to interact, so the idea of creating custom farms or gyms doesn't seem out of the question.

A lot of Pokemon fans seem passionate about Animal Crossing, and vice versa. Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on Nintendo Switch last year, the game has seen a plethora of designs inspired by the Pokemon franchise. From Pokemon Centers, to a Phenac City tribute, Animal Crossing fans seem to have a lot of passion for Pokemon. It remains to be seen whether or not Nintendo and Game Freak will find a way to take this connection to the next level, but clearly fans of both games wouldn't mind!

