Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Get Twitter Emojis

Twitter has unveiled new hashtag emojis for the upcoming Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes. Earlier today, Twitter activated several new “hashflags” ahead of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s release later this month. The new emojis show Legendary Pokemon Palkia and Dialga and appear when Twitter users include the hashtags #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #BrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, or #ShiningPearl in their tweets. Several Japanese hashtags also include the new emojis. You can check out examples of the hashtags below:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the classic Pokemon games Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. While previous remakes were updates with compatibility with new Pokemon, The Pokemon tapped game studio ILCA to make a more “faithful remake” of the original games. The games use chibi-style characters on the overworld map, but retain the more modern Pokemon battle screen. Other features from the original games have received updates. The Underground area (which used the Internet for the first time in a Pokemon game) is now the Grand Underground and contains new areas and Secret Bases. Contests are now Super Contests and features a brand new rhythm mini-game. Other features have also received updates, although the core storyline and characters remain mostly unchanged. Notably, only Pokemon from the first four generations of game will be appear in the new remakes.

Because of the nature of the game, the marketing campaign for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has focused mostly on showing which parts of the games have gotten updates along with showing off the improved graphics and new style for the game. One major question heading into the games’ release is whether they will include any new content from Pokemon Platinum, the “third game” that combined the stories of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl into one game and added new content focused on the Legendary Pokemon Giratina. While some building layouts seem to reflect Pokemon Platinum, the only “official” reference to the game is the inclusion of player character outfits as an Early Purchase bonus.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released on November 19, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch.