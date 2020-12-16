Build-A-Bear Adds Dragonite to Its Pokemon Collection

Build-A-Bear has added another Pokemon to its ever-growing line. Build-A-Bear shoppers can now bring home their very own Dragonite, with multiple outfits to dress this lovable Dragon/Flying-type Pokemon in. The oversized plush comes with two outfits - a purple cape, and a blue hat and scarf combo, both of which are only available online. When purchased online, shoppers can also get an exclusive sound chip that makes five noises. The Dragonite plush stands 15 inches tall, making it one of the largest Pokemon Build-A-Bear plushes yet. The base plush costs $29, but the full package (with outfits and sound) costs $59.

You can check out the Dragonite plush and its outfits below:

(Photo: Build-A-Bear)

Dragonite joins a growing line of Pokemon plushes from Build-A-Bear, which includes a diverse mix of beloved Pokemon. Just this year, Build-A-Bear added Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon to its collection. Other recent Pokemon additions include Snubbull, Psyduck, and Pichu. Build-A-Bear has also recently released a variety of other non-Pokemon plushes such as Baby Yoda and Deadpool. While in-store experiences might vary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all of these plushes are also available through the Build-A-Bear website.

Dragonite has had some increased exposure in recent months, thanks to the new Pokemon Journeys anime series, which is available to view on Netflix in the US. Ash Ketchum recently caught a Dragonite and the Pokemon has quickly become a powerhouse on his team. The Pokemon also appears in the recently released "Crown Tundra" expansion of Pokemon Sword and Shield.

The Pokemon Company has big plans coming up to celebrate the 25th anniversary, with new card plans, a major Pokemon Go event, and even a few rumored games. In addition to Pokemon Snap and Detective Pikachu 2, the company is also rumored to release a remake of a classic Pokemon game.