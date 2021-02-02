Mew Added to Build-A-Bear's Pokemon Collection

Build-A-Bear has announced Mew as the next Pokemon to join their ever-growing collection of Pokemon plushes. Orders for the new 13-inch Mew plush went live today on Build-A-Bear's website, which comes as part of an online exclusive bundle that includes two outfits and a sound chip that makes five different Mew noises. Mew has two outfits - a Mew Cape emblazoned with psychic swirls and a Master Ball hoodie. The full Online Bundles will cost $61. Fans also have the option of purchasing Mew in stores without the sound chip or clothes for $29. Per the Build-A-Bear website, Mew is in stock now, even though Build-A-Bear technically hasn't announced the new plush yet. You can check out a first look at Build-A-Bear's Mew plush below:

Mew joins an ever-growing lineup of Pokemon plushes from Build-A-Bear, all of which have special outfits and sound chips that can only be obtained online. Other plushes in the line include Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Squirtle, Meowth, Vulpix, Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Alolan Vulpix, Piplup, Psyduck, Snubbull, Snorlax, Pichu, Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Dragonite. Previous plushes have also come with an exclusive Pokemon trading card, but Build-A-Bear hasn't had a new Pokemon card in over a year.

Mew is the second Pokemon Build-A-Bear with ties to the Pokemon Journeys anime series, as catching the Mythical Pokemon is the primary goal of Goh, the secondary protagonist of the series. The previous Build-A-Bear release, Dragonite, is one of Ash's current featured Pokemon in the anime series.

The Pokemon franchise is gearing up for a big 25th anniversary celebration this year. The festivities will kick off later this spring with the release of New Pokemon Snap, and the Pokemon UNITE MOBA game is also expected for release later this year. In addition to a ton of new merchandise and a musical collaboration with pop star Katy Perry, The Pokemon Company is also expected to announce a new set of Pokemon games - likely a remake of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl that will be released in the fall.