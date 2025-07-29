New Pokemon Card Set Leaked for North America, Coming Later This Year

Following the releases of Black Bolt and White Flare this month, collectors of the Pokemon Trading Card Game have a little break that will last through September. On September 26th, the Mega Evolution set will arrive in English, marking the return of the titular mechanic. That’s still a good while away, but it seems we already know what’s going to come after that. A new report has provided both the release date and title of the next English TCG set, and we even have a pretty good idea of which Japanese cards are going to be translated when it arrives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to PokeBeach, a new set called Phantasmal Flames will be released in North America on November 14th. Based on what we’ve already seen announced for Japan, the outlet assumes this set will feature a mix of cards from Japan’s Inferno X (which will likely focus on Mega Charizard), as well as the Mega Gengar and Mega Diancie decks. It’s important to note that the contents are just speculation on the part of PokeBeach, and there’s no way of knowing exactly what will be included until we see some kind of official announcement.

image courtesy of the pokemon company

That November 14th release date means this will be the first new Pokemon TCG set to arrive after Pokemon Legends: Z-A. It’s possible that means some of the new Mega Evolutions from that game could be included in Phantasmal Flames, such as the recently revealed Mega Dragonite. Unfortunately, there’s no way of knowing for certain, but Mega Evolution has been missing from both the mainline video games and TCG for several years now. There’s a good chance we’ll see The Pokemon Company making up for it over the next year or so with a big focus on both existing Mega Evolutions from past games, as well as the new ones.

As with any leak or rumor, readers are advised to take all of this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement from The Pokemon Company. That said, PokeBeach tends to be an incredibly reliable source when it comes to news regarding the Pokemon TCG. Phantasmal Flames also sounds like the kind of name you’d see in North America, and it makes a lot of sense given that this will apparently feature both Mega Gengar and Mega Charizard X.

It’s unclear if Phantasmal Flames will be the final Pokemon TCG set released in North America in 2025, but it seems like a pretty safe bet based on the usual release schedule. Given how difficult it’s been for collectors to just get the sets that have been released so far, Pokemon fans might be happy with a bit of a respite heading into the holiday season. We don’t really know what 2026 will bring, but with next year being the 30th anniversary of the franchise, it’s likely we’ll have some big things to look forward to.

Are you excited to see the return of Mega Evolution in the Pokemon TCG? Will you be checking out Phantasmal Flames later this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!