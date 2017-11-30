A Permanent Pokemon Cafe is Coming to Japan

Tokyo is getting the first ever permanent Pokemon Cafe.

Earlier today, The Pokemon Company International announced that a new Pokemon Center “DX” retail store was opening up in the Takashimaya Nihombashi, an upscale department store in Japan. One of the main draws for the new retail center is that it will also have a permanent Pokemon Cafe restaurant, which will serve Pokemon-themed dishes to shoppers and tourists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon Center stores are usually big draws in Japan, as they have just about every kind of Pokemon goodie imaginable. From specialty plushes and figures to clothes and even stationary, the Pokemon Centers are major retail attractions all around Japan.

Typically, Pokemon Cafes are pop up restaurants that only exist for a few months at a time. Both Japan and Singapore have hosted Pokemon Cafes before, but this is the first time that a Pokemon cafe is putting down roots.

The new Pokemon Center DX and Cafe is expected to be a major tourist attraction when it opens in Tokyo next year. Tokyo already has three Pokemon Center stores, including the massive “Mega Tokyo” location. The new Pokemon Center DX will be the twelfth Pokemon Center store in Japan, each of which has its own mascot Pokemon and specialty merchandise.

The Pokemon Center and Cafe will open on March 14, 2018, so start planning your Tokyo vacation now.