Pokemon Champions First Free Mystery Gift Code Is Here for a Limited Time

Pokemon Champions is finally out for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, bringing the first dedicated Pokemon battling platform to fans. The mobile version is expected to follow this year, but players can already jump in and start battling, and those who do so during the first month can earn a free Dragonite and additional rewards. But The Pokemon Company has revealed another freebie for fans, and it is available for a limited time through the in-game Mystery Gift system.

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Pokemon Champions is a free-to-start game that offers additional in-game purchases. This makes gifts like this valuable to players who do not want to spend money. But those who are willing to open their wallets can purchase the starter pack or battle pass to help earn in-game items and expand what the game offers. The details for the first Mystery Gift in Pokemon Champions have been revealed, and Serebii, and here is what players can expect.

Pokemon Champions Players Get a Free Pokemon Though Mystery Gift

image courtesy of serebii

Players can redeem in-game codes through the Mystery Gift feature in Pokemon Champions to get rewards. This includes a variety of things, but the most common will be Pokemon. The first Mystery Gift for Pokemon Champions is available on launch day and will get players a free Machamp with the code CHAMP10N. The Pokemon Company will likely continue to release these codes throughout the life of Pokemon Champions, and each will have a limited window during which they are available. Here is how to redeem Mystery Gift codes in Pokemon Champions and get your rewards.

How to Redeem Mystery Gift Codes in Pokemon Champions

From the main screen, select Submenu.

Scroll down and select Mystery Gifts.

Connect to the Internet.

Input the Code CHAMPION .

. Press Confirm.

Collect your reward in the Mailbox.

Machamp is available to snag via Mystery Gift in Pokemon Champions until August 31st, at which time it will expire and no longer be redeemable. After redeeming the code, the Machamp will be delivered to your in-game mailbox.

While the Mystery Gift rewards are free, players can get in-game bonuses by spending money. The Pokemon Champions Starter Pack costs $6.99 and gives players 50 additional slots in their Pokemon Storage, 30 Teammate Tickets, and 50 Training Tickets. There is also a Premium Battle Pass for $9.99, and a Pokemon Champions Membership with two price options: $4.99 for 1 month or $49.99 for 12 months.

With The Pokemon Company already giving away two free Pokemon, free-to-play players should have an easier time collecting and building a competitive team. That said, there is the option to transfer your Pokemon from Pokemon Home or recruit them in Pokemon Champions. This will require the use of VP, which can be earned through missions and battling. Pokemon Champions is set to be the premiere battling platform for the series, and it is off to a hot start so far.

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