Pokemon Go Tour: How to Get Every Kanto Pokemon

Pokemon Go's next big event is here, and with it is a chance for players to capture all 151 original Pokemon. The Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event is rolling out around the world, giving players a chance to capture every Pokemon originally found in the Kanto region seen in Pokemon Red and Blue. The event features a number of new Shiny Pokemon and increased Shiny rate for a number of different Pokemon species. To keep things interesting during the event, Pokemon Go will cycle through five different themed "hours" that will offer different kinds of Pokemon to capture. Other Pokemon are exclusive to raids, special research, or by using incense during the event. Basically, you'll have to try a few different things if you want to "catch 'em all."

Luckily, we have a handy cheat sheet on how/when to find every Kanto Pokemon in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which should make the task of collecting every available Pokemon a lot easier. Take a look below for a full list of every Pokemon featured during the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event and how to find them: