Pokemon Go Tour: How to Get Every Kanto Pokemon

By Christian Hoffer

Pokemon Go's next big event is here, and with it is a chance for players to capture all 151 original Pokemon. The Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event is rolling out around the world, giving players a chance to capture every Pokemon originally found in the Kanto region seen in Pokemon Red and Blue. The event features a number of new Shiny Pokemon and increased Shiny rate for a number of different Pokemon species. To keep things interesting during the event, Pokemon Go will cycle through five different themed "hours" that will offer different kinds of Pokemon to capture. Other Pokemon are exclusive to raids, special research, or by using incense during the event. Basically, you'll have to try a few different things if you want to "catch 'em all."

Luckily, we have a handy cheat sheet on how/when to find every Kanto Pokemon in the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which should make the task of collecting every available Pokemon a lot easier. Take a look below for a full list of every Pokemon featured during the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event and how to find them:

  1. Bulbasaur: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  2. Ivysaur: Evolution Only
  3. Venusaur: Evolution Only
  4. Charmander: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  5. Charmeleon: Evolution Only
  6. Charizard: Evolution Only
  7. Squirtle: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  8. Wartortle: Evolution Only
  9. Blastoise: Evolution Only
  10. Caterpie: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  11. Metapod: Evolution Only
  12. Butterfree: Evolution Only
  13. Weedle: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  14. Kakuna: Evolution Only
  15. Beedrill: Evolution Only
  16. Pidgey: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  17. Pidgeotto: Evolution Only
  18. Pidgeot: Evolution Only
  19. Rattata: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  20. Raticate: Evolution Only
  21. Spearow: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  22. Fearow: Evolution Only
  23. Ekans: Incense (Red Version Players Only)
  24. Arbok: Evolution Only
  25. Pikachu: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  26. Raichu: Evolution Only
  27. Sandshrew: Incense (Green Version Players Only)
  28. Sandslash: Evolution Only
  29. Nidoran (F): Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  30. Nidorina: Evolution Only
  31. Nidoqueen: Evolution Only
  32. Nidoran (M): Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  33. Nidorino: Evolution Only
  34. Nidoking: Evolution Only
  35. Clefairy: Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  36. Clefable: Evolution Only
  37. Vulpix: Incense (Green Version Players Only)
  38. Ninetales: Evolution Only
  39. Jigglypuff: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  40. Wigglytuff: Evolution Only
  41. Zubat: Available during the Pallet Town Habitat Hours (9 AM to 10 AM, 2 PM to 3 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  42. Golbat: Evolution Only
  43. Oddish: Incense (Red Version Players Only)
  44. Gloom: Evolution Only
  45. Vileplume: Evolution Only
  46. Paras: Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  47. Parasect: Evolution Only
  48. Venonat: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  49. Venomoth: Evolution Only
  50. Diglett: Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  51. Dugtrio: Evolution Only
  52. Meowth: Incense (Green Version Players Only)
  53. Persian: Evolution Only
  54. Psyduck: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  55. Golduck: Evolution Only
  56. Mankey: Incense (Red Version Players Only)
  57. Primeape: Evolution Only
  58. Growlithe: Incense (Red Version Players Only)
  59. Arcanine: Evolution Only
  60. Poliwag: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  61. Poliwhirl: Evolution Only
  62. Poliwrath: Evolution Only
  63. Abra: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  64. Kadabra: Evolution Only
  65. Alakazam: Evolution Only
  66. Machop: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  67. Machoke: Evolution Only
  68. Machamp: Evolution Only
  69. Bellsprout: Incense (Green Version Players Only)
  70. Weepinbell: Evolution Only
  71. Victreebel: Evolution Only
  72. Tentacool: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  73. Tentacruel: Evolution Only
  74. Geodude: Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  75. Graveler: Evolution Only
  76. Golem: Evolution Only
  77. Ponyta: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  78. Rapidash: Evolution Only
  79. Slowpoke: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  80. Slowbro: Evolution Only
  81. Magnemite: Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  82. Magneton: Evolution Only
  83. Farfetch'd: 3-Star Raids
  84. Doduo: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  85. Dodrio: Evolution Only
  86. Seel: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  87. Dewgong: Evolution Only
  88. Grimer: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  89. Muk: Evolution Only
  90. Shellder: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  91. Cloyster: Evolution Only
  92. Gastly: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  93. Haunter: Evolution Only
  94. Gengar: Evolution Only
  95. Onix: Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  96. Drowzee: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  97. Hypno: Evolution Only
  98. Krabby: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  99. Kingler: Evolution Only
  100. Voltorb: Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  101. Electrode: Evolution Only
  102. Exeggcute: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  103. Exeggutor: Evolution Only
  104. Cubone: Special Research reward
  105. Marowak: Evolution Only
  106. Hitmonlee: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  107. Hitmonchan: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  108. Lickitung: Available throughout event in wild
  109. Koffing: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  110. Weezing: Evolution Only
  111. Rhyhorn: Available during the Pewter City Habitat Hours (10 AM to 11 AM, 3 PM to 4 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  112. Rhydon: Evolution Only
  113. Chansey: Available throughout event in wild
  114. Tangela: Available throughout event in wild
  115. Kangaskhan: 3-Star Raids
  116. Horsea: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  117. Seadra: Evolution Only
  118. Goldeen: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  119. Seaking: Evolution Only
  120. Staryu: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  121. Starmie: Evolution Only
  122. Mr. Mime: 3-Star Raids
  123. Scyther: Incense (Red Version Players Only)
  124. Jynx: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  125. Electabuzz: Incense (Red Version Players Only)
  126. Magmar: Incense (Green Version Players Only)
  127. Pinsir: Incense (Green Version Players Only)
  128. Tauros: 3-Star Raids
  129. Magikarp: Available during the Cerulean City Habitat Hours (11 AM to 12 PM, 4 PM to 5 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  130. Gyarados: Evolution Only
  131. Lapras: Available throughout event in wild
  132. Ditto: Complete Special Research
  133. Eevee: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  134. Vaporeon: Evolution Only
  135. Jolteon: Evolution Only
  136. Flareon: Evolution Only
  137. Porygon: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  138. Omanyte: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  139. Omastar: Evolution Only
  140. Kabuto: Available during the Fuchsia City Habitat Hours (12 PM to 1 PM, 5 PM to 6 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  141. Kabutops: Evolution Only
  142. Aerodactyl: Available throughout event in wild
  143. Snorlax: Available throughout event in wild, appears in Photobombs
  144. Articuno: 5-Star Raids
  145. Zapdos: 5-Star Raids
  146. Moltres: 5-Star Raids
  147. Dratini: Available during the Pokemon League Habitat Hours (1 PM to 2 PM, 6 PM to 7 PM) and from 7 PM to 9 PM
  148. Dragonair: Evolution Only
  149. Dragonite: Evolution Only
  150. Mewtwo: 5-Star Raids
  151. Mew: Complete Masterwork Research
