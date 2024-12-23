Pokemon Go Is Asking Players Which Community Days They Want to See

The first Pokemon Go Community Day of 2025 has been set, and it will feature Sprigatito in the month of January. Assuming December 2025 will be a make-up event similar to this past weekend, that leaves 10 more new Pokemon that could get the Community Day treatment next year. In an interesting move, the official Pokemon Go X/Twitter account is currently asking players about which Pokemon they’d like to see highlighted in 2025. While Niantic does not outright say that this could have an impact, the company did add an eyes emoji to the end of the post, hinting that these suggestions might help them decide!

Unfortunately, with a franchise that currently has more than 1,000 Pokemon, it’s pretty hard to get much of a consensus from fans. That said, there have been a lot of interesting suggestions from the player community. Several Pokemon that made their debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been suggested, including Lechonk, Gimmighoul, and Smoliv. All of those are currently available in Pokemon Go, and would seem like good suggestions. Pawniard has also been suggested by a few players, which would be a nice way to introduce Kingambit.

could lechonk get its own community day event next year?

While players didn’t have much to agree on, there was one Pokemon that got several requests: Mimikyu. The Ghost/Fairy-type is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which is surprising considering how many Alolan Pokemon have made it into the game over the last few years. It’s even more notable when you consider that Mimikyu’s popularity has inspired avatar items and even costumed Pokemon. Is it possible 2025 could be the Pokemon’s year, and that we could also see it in a Community Day? At this point, fans will have to wait and see!

While Sprigatito is the only Community Day confirmed thus far, the Pokemon’s presence suggests that we’ll probably see Fuecoco and Quaxly events at some point in 2025. Those Pokemon were requested in the comments on X/Twitter, and they’re both a very safe bet. Niantic tends to give all of a region’s starting Pokemon the Community Day treatment within a single year. In 2024, the three Alolan starters were all featured: Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. The previous year, Pokemon Go offered all of the Kalos starters: Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie. We don’t know how the Paldean starters will be broken up, but we can assume all three will get their own events.

Following Sprigatito Community Day on January 5th, there will be a Community Day Classic event on January 25th, and the season’s final Community Day on February 9th. With Sprigatito Community Day already around the corner, we should get some details on that Community Day Classic event sometime in the next week or two!

Which Pokemon would you like to see get the focus in a future Community Day event? When do you think we’ll see the next two Paldean starters get their own Community Days? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!