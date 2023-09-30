Pokemon Go Is Getting a Detective Pikachu Returns Event

Pokemon Go gets the occasional crossover here and there whenever other Pokemon ongoings are happening which means that the upcoming release of Detective Pikachu Returns is a prime time for this to happen again. Fortunately for Pokemon Go players who look forward to this sort of thing, that's exactly what's happening soon -- Niantic and The Pokemon Company announced this week plans to kick off a Detective Pikachu Returns event in the mobile game which will get underway starting on October 5th. That's just before the Detective Pikachu sequel is set to release itself, so the event should be the perfect primer for what's to come.

Even though it's a Pokemon x Pokemon crossover, the same sorts of bonuses that typically happen for any kind of community or seasonal event are in effect. Some Pokemon will appear more often than others, a few more will appear after players have completed some research tasks, and special versions of Pikachu befitting the Detective Pikachu moniker will be spotted throughout the duration of the event.

Pokemon Go x Detective Pikachu Returns Event

Starting on October 5th at 10 a.m. local time, the following Pokemon will start appearing more often in Pokemon Go: Growlithe, a hat-wearing Slowpoke, Alolan Exeggutor, Magikarp, Xatu, Bellossom, Lotad, Chimecho, Bronzor, Ducklett, Cutiefly, Falinks, and of course, Pikachu wearing a detective hat. Lucky Pokemon Go players stand the chance of finding Shiny versions of Growlithe, Slowpoke, Alolan Exeggutor, Magikarp, Lotad, Chimecho, Bronzor, and Pikachu.

Beyond that, Sudowoodo, Snivy, and Rowlet will be findable after completing Field Research with Shiny versions of the first two on the table as well. Separate Field Research tasks are required to find Pikachu wearing the detective hat, but you only have a limited amount of time to complete those.

"Help Professor Willow track down a 'Pokémon of interest' in this Timed Research story. Complete Field Research tasks to earn an encounter with Pikachu wearing a detective hat!" the notes for the event explained. "Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Monday, October 9, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Full details on the event including some of the smaller bonuses can be found here.

Detective Pikachu Returns Release Date and Impressions

As mentioned previously, the event starts on October 5th, and Detective Pikachu Returns releases on October 6th, so the timing couldn't be better. Several of the Pokemon featured in the Pokemon Go event are ones that have already been confirmed for the Detective Pikachu sequel including Slowpoke, Growlithe, and Bellossom.

Recently, ComicBook.com got a chance to go hands-on with Detective Pikachu Returns. You can see a snippet of our experience below with the full impressions found here.

"In our brief time with the game, it feels like the game will maintain a lot of the charms of the original Detective Pikachu, while also adding some new features, as well as new mysteries to uncover. One of the highlights of the original game was getting to see and interact with Pokemon in a very different setting, and getting to learn their thoughts through Pikachu. Those elements were on full display in our preview, and it was interesting to see how the developers are using these games to further flesh out the Pokemon world"