Pokemon Go Downtime Will Take Servers Down for 7 Hours

Niantic is taking Pokemon Go offline for quite a while at the start of June as part of some schedule maintenance that’ll bring the servers down for a total of seven hours. Scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT on June 1st, the downtime isn’t planned for off-time hours in North America either which means that it’ll render the game unplayable for a good portion of many players’ days. It hasn’t been said yet what the maintenance is for, so there’s no telling at this time if its for routine improvements and fixes or if something else is planned.

The Pokemon Go downtime was announce through the game’s social media channels to alert players of the times the game will be offline. The Pokemon Go team apologized for any inconvenience caused by the maintenance and said the game would be totally inaccessible during the maintenance period.

Trainers, Pokémon GO will be experiencing global downtime for seven hours on Monday, June 1, 2020. From around 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PDT, the game will be undergoing server maintenance and will be inaccessible to all Trainers. We apologize for any inconvenience that this might cause. pic.twitter.com/mdIeQiaCI5 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 21, 2020

Many Pokemon Go players have been feeling nostalgic lately as they look back on the time that the game first launched when everyone was outside playing as opposed to now when many people are opting to stay indoors, but this part of the game is one that they probably didn’t miss too much. Pokemon Go has gone down occasionally since the game’s launch for maintenance or the occasional problem, but it’s been quite a long time since we’ve seen a maintenance period as lengthy as this one. It’s reminded people of the time at launch when the game was often unplayable, though the downtime then did little to diminish the excitement around the game.

Regardless of what’s planned for this maintenance period as far as improvements or new features go, players will at least have some activities to look forward to during the next two months. Niantic has already given players an overview of its plans for Pokemon Go’s Community Days in June and July, so expect those monthly events to keep happening throughout the summer.

Sooner than those events, players will see a new raid boss in Pokemon Go with more to come later. The first of those will be Reshiram which will be added on May 26th with more planned to be added to the game afterwards.

Pokemon Go’s downtime starts on June 1st, so be sure you don’t have any big plans to catch Pokemon that day.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.