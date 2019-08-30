Pokemon Go Datamine Reveals First Look at “Gen 5” Pokemon

Pokemon Go will be adding some new Pokemon soon, and a datamine may have revealed which “Gen 5” Pokemon will be added soon. Earlier this month, Pokemon Go announced that it would be adding Pokemon originally found in Pokemon Black and White into the game in September. While a few Pokemon were confirmed in the announcement, it was unclear how many new species of Pokemon would be added to the game next month. However, the prolific dataminer Chrales recently revealed that several “Gen 5” Pokemon sprites were added to Pokemon Go‘s network traffic, which provides a strong hint as to which Pokemon will be included in the next wave of new Pokemon.

The Pokemon found in the network traffic include the following evolutionary lines:

Snivy, Servine, Serperior

Tepig, Pignite, Emboar

Oshawott, Dewott, Samurott

Patrat, Watchog

Lillipup, Herdier, Stoutland

Purrloin, Liepard

Pansage, Simisage

Pansear, Simisear

Panpour, Simipour

Munna, Musharna

Pidove, Tranquill, Unfezant

Blitzle, Zebstrika

Woobat, Swoobat

Drilbur, Excadrill

Audino

Timburr, Gurdurr, Conkledurr

Dwebble, Crustle

Scraggy, Scrafty

Yamask, Cofagrigus

Foongus, Amoonguss

Ferroseed, Ferrothorn

Klink, Klang, Klinklang

Litwick, Lampent, Chandelure

Golett, Golkurk

Heatmor

Durant

Deino, Zwelious, Hydreigon

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

The new Pokemon contains a mix of popular Pokemon and unexpected Pokemon. Heatmor and Durant are likely region-exclusive Pokemon due to their relationship in the game, while Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion could be the first “Gen 5” Legendary Pokemon, which would make sense as they could be rotated in several different ways. It’s a bit surprising that Deino and its evolutions could be added so quickly, as they’re the pseudo-legendary Pokemon of Pokemon Black and White and would add another powerful Dragon-type Pokemon to Pokemon Go.

Of course, just because Pokemon Go added these Pokemon to their servers does not mean that all of these Pokemon will be added at once. These could be split up into multiple waves, or released all at once, or maybe added with other Pokemon not yet added to the servers. We’ll have to wait three more weeks before getting a firm answer one way or another.

You can check out the full collection of Pokemon in the tweet below. Pokemon Go will add its first wave of “Gen 5” Pokemon on September 16th.