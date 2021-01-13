Pokemon Go Announces Hoenn Celebration Details

Pokemon Go has announced additional details about its upcoming Hoenn Celebration event. The upcoming event will take place from January 19th to January 24th and will feature tons of Pokemon first seen in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. Interestingly, Pokemon Go promoted Shiny Aron, a Pokemon already in the game, as a featured Shiny Pokemon, which suggests a boosted Shiny rate instead of the addition of a new Shiny Pokemon like in past games. The event will be followed by a Johto Celebration event that will take place during the last week of January, and follows the currently running Sinnoh Celebration event. Check out full details about the event below:

Hoenn Celebration Event Dates and Times

The Hoenn Celebration event will run from January 19 at 10:00 AM local time to January 24 at 8:00 PM local time.

Hoenn Celebration - Featured Pokemon

The event will feature Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, and Baltoy all appearing more often in the wild.

Additionally, Skitty, Aron, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon, and Beldum will all hatch from 5 KM eggs collected during the event.

Hoenn Celebration Event - Raid Pokemon

Both Groudon and Kyogre will appear as 5-Star Raid Bosses during the event, and players can additionally complete some Timed Research challenge focusing on defeating the Pokemon to obtain additional Candies for both Pokemon.

Additionally, Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol will be 3-Star Raid bosses, and Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, and Bagon will appear in 1-Star raids.

Hoenn Celebration Event - Meteor Mash Metagross

One big perk of the event will be the return of a Metagross that knows Meteor Mash. Any Metang evolved into Metagross during the event will automatically learn Meteor Mash, a move that was previously limited to Community Day events.

Hoenn Celebration Event - Timed Research Rewards

Another big change in the Hoenn Celebration event is that players can earn a Legendary Pokemon encounter if they complete all the Timed Research. The Timed Research includes catching 30 Pokemon, catching 2 Groudon, and catching 2 Kyogre. Players that complete all three challenges will be rewarded with a Rayquaza encounter, and other rewards.