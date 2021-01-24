Pokemon Go's Mareep Incense Day is Today

Pokemon Go is hosting an Incense Day to celebrate Mega Ampharos's arrival in the game. From 11 AM to 5 PM local time today, either Dragon-type or Electric-type Pokemon will spawn when you have Incense active. Electric-type Pokemon will appear via Incense spawns from 11 AM to 1 PM and from 2 PM to 4 PM, while Dragon-type Pokemon will appear via Incense spawns from 1 PM and 2 PM and from 4 PM to 5 PM. Additionally, Mareep will appear more often from Incense during the entire event. To help players participate in the Incense Day event, Pokemon Go is selling 3 Incense for 1 Poke Coin.

In addition to Mareep appearing more often during the event, any Ampharos evolved during the event will know the move Dragon Pulse, a move that it previously could only learn during a 2018 Community Day. Dragon Pulse is particularly handy when Ampharos Mega Evolves, as Mega Ampharos is an Electric/Dragon-type Pokemon and would gain a same type attack bonus when using the attack.

Pokemon confirmed to appear during the Incense Event includes: Pikachu, Magnemite, Voltorb, Chinchou, Mareep, Plusle, Minun, Stunfisk, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Vibrava, Swablu, and Bagon. Note that Plusle, Minun, and Bagon are all needed to complete the Hoenn Celebration Event's Collection Challenge.

In addition to today's Incense Day, Pokemon Go is also hosting the aforementioned Hoenn Celebration Event, which features increased spawns of various Pokemon from the Hoenn region. This includes the addition of Groudon and Kyogre in 5-Star Raids through tomorrow, Monday January 25th. The game will then jump into a Johto Celebration event that will give players the opportunity to have certain Pokemon evolve to learn moves that were previously exclusive to older Community Days. All of these Celebration Events are leading towards the ticketed Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, which gives players a chance to capture Shiny versions of every Pokemon from the Kanto region.