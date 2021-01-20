Pokemon Go Brings Back 2018 Community Day Exclusive Moves for Johto Celebration Event

Pokemon Go will be bringing back some old exclusive attacks as part of its upcoming Johto Celebration event next week. Pokemon Go has released new details about its upcoming Johto Celebration event, which will include a new opportunity to obtain four Pokemon with exclusive moves that were previously only available during Community Day events. Any Meganium, Typhlosion, Ampharos, or Tyranitar evolved during the event will learn their 2018 Community Day move, giving players a second opportunity to add these exclusive movesets to their collections. The event will begin starting January 26th, following the end of the Hoenn Celebration event, which started earlier this week. The Johto Celebration Event is the final event leading into the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event, a ticketed event that gives players the opportunity to capture Shiny versions of all 151 Kanto Pokemon.

Here's the full details about next week's Johto Celebration event:

Johto Celebration Event - Dates and Times

The Johto Celebration Event runs from Tuesday, January 26th at 10 AM local time to Sunday, January 31st at 8 PM local time.

Johto Celebration Event - Exclusive Moves

The following Pokemon will learn an exclusive move if evolved during the Johto Celebration event:

Meganium - Frenzy Plant

Typhlosion - Blast Burn

Ampharos - Dragon Pulse

Tyranitar - Smack Down

The Dragon Pulse Ampharos is particularly relevant due to the recent addition of Mega Ampharos, which is an Electric/Dragon-type Pokemon. Mega Ampharos gains a same type attack bonus when it uses Dragon Pulse, giving it a bit of extra power.

Johto Celebration - Featured Pokemon

The event will feature increased spawns of Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Hoppip, Aipom, Sunkern, Yanma, Murkrow, Gligar, Snubbull, Slugma, and Miltank in the wild.

Additionally, Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Wooper, Tyrogue, Smoochum, and Larvitar will all hatch from 5 KM eggs collected during the event.

Johto Celebration - Featured Raids

Entei, Suicune, and Raikou will appear in 5-Star raids during and after the event. Entei will appear in 5-Star raids from January 26th to January 31st, Raikou will appear from January 31st to February 4th, and Suicune will appear from February 4th to February 9th.

Additionally, Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Skarmory, and Miltank will appear in 3-star raids, and Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Marill, and Larvitar will appear in 1-star raids.