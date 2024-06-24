Pokemon Go Reveals Tynamo Community Day Details

Over the weekend, Pokemon Go players were treated to a Community Day Classic event centered around Cyndaquil. Once again, Niantic has wasted no time revealing its plans for next month, and we now know which Pokemon will be featured in July: Tynamo! The Electric-type will get the spotlight on Sunday, July 21st, and players will have a much better chance at finding him in the wild. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, but players that miss out can check out Eelektrik in four-star Raids from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. after, and defeating it will result in Tynamo swarming the Gym for 30 minutes after.

What Does Shiny Tynamo Look Like?

As is usually the case with Community Day events, players can expect to see Shiny Tynamo more frequently during the event. The weakest Shiny Pokemon tend to be those that aren't much different from their normally colored counterparts, and Tynamo is no exception. The biggest difference is that the yellow streak on its body is swapped out for a more orange color. Shiny Eelektrik is also on the weaker side, but Shiny Eelektross is the best in the evolutionary family, with a deep green replacing the traditional dark blue on its body. An image of Shiny Eelektross from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be found below.

Players that evolve an Eelektrik during the event will end up with an Eelektross with the Featured Attack Volt Switch. Volt Switch is a Fast Attack, which has a power of 12 when used in Trainer Battles, or 14 in Gyms and Raids. That's a fairly decent power for a Fast Attack, and it's definitely better than Spark! Evolving an Eelektrik into Eelektross requires 100 Tynamo Candy in addition to a Unova Stone. Players in need of a stone or two will be happy to know that special Timed Research will be available from the start of Tynamo Community Day through 10 p.m., and players will be able to get Unova Stones for completing these tasks.

Tynamo Community Day Bonuses

Players will also have an easier time getting Tynamo Candy, as there will be double Candy on all Catches during Community Day hours. Other bonuses include a double chance of getting XL Candy on Catches for players over Level 31, and 1/4 Hatch Distance on Eggs that are put into Incubators during Community Day. Lure Modules and Incense will last for three hours. There will also be Field Research, PokeStop Showcases, and special new Stickers made available.

Unlike June, the month of July will only have one Community Day event. We don't know which Pokemon will be featured in August, but a previously released schedule for this season revealed that the following Community Day will take place on Saturday, August 31st. It's expected that Popplio will appear during a Community Day event sometime before the end of 2024, but the Alolan Water-type Pokemon has yet to have an event announced, despite the fact that both Rowlet and Litten have both received Community Days this year.

Are you excited for this Community Day Classic in Pokemon Go? Will you be seeking out Shiny Tynamo? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!