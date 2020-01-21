Pokemon Go Announces Lunar New Year Event

Pokemon Go has announced a new Lunar New Year event, which will add two new Pokemon and focus on “red” Pokemon. Earlier today, Pokemon Go announced its latest Lunar New Year event, which will culminate with a special Limited Research event to celebrate the Year of the Rat. Starting this Friday, players will have the opportunity to catch various “red” Pokemon, including Charmeleon, Vulpix, Parasect, Voltorb, Jynx, Magmar, Magikarp, Flareon, Slugma, Wurmple, Corphish, Kricketot, and Foongus. Darumuka will also be added to the game through 7 KM eggs, and players can find other “red” Pokemon like Shuckle and Foongus in eggs. Additionally, Gyarados will start appearing in the wild and Pokemon Go has teased that Gyarados’s red Shiny form could start appearing more in the wild.

On February 2nd, Pokemon Go will also launch a Year of the Rat limited research event featuring Minccino. Players can catch various rodent-themed Pokemon like Rattata and Pikachu in the wild, and various Limited Research tasks will reward players with an opportunity to catch Minccino, which hasn’t appeared in the game yet. Minccino will also hatch from 5 KM eggs, and can evolve into Cinccino through the use of an Unova Stone. The Shiny variant of Minccino will also be available in the game as part of the event.

The Lunar New Year event will also come with several bonuses. Gifts will have Rare Candies added as a potential reward, and players who trade with each other will have a better chance of becoming Lucky Friends. Traded Pokemon will also have a greater chance of becoming Lucky Pokemon.

The Lunar New Year event will run from January 24th to February 3rd, and the Minccino Limited Research event will take place between 2 PM and 5 PM local time on February 2nd.