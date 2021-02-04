Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event Details Revealed

Pokemon Go has announced additional details about its upcoming Lunar New Year Event, which will give players around the world a shot at capturing Tauros, a Pokemon that can typically only be found in North America. The popular mobile game will celebrate the Lunar New Year next week with an event featuring red Pokemon like Krabby, Magmar, and more. The event will also feature the debut of Mega Gyarados in Mega Raids. In addition to having the chance to battle this powerful Pokemon, players can also find Gyarados in the wild during the event, including the Pokemon's rare red Shiny form. Other Pokemon representing Chinese Zodiac animals will hatch from 5 KM collected during the event. The event will also feature a boosted chance to become Lucky Friends with other players and make Lucky Trades, which make the traded Pokemon become a lot cheaper to level up.

Full details about the Lunar New Year event can be found below:

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event Dates and Times

The Lunar New Year event runs from February 9th at 10 AM local time to February 14th at 1 PM local time.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event - Featured Pokemon

The event will focus on Red Pokemon. Pokemon like Krabby, Goldeen, Magmar, Magikarp, Miltank, Meditite, and Tepig will all appear more often during the event. Gyarados will also appear in the wild as a rare Pokemon.

Additionally, players can obtain Field Research that results in encounters with Meowth, Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Meditite, and Miltank.

Finally, Pokemon representing other Chinese Zodiac animals will hatch from 5 KM eggs collected during the event. The new egg pool includes Rattata, Ekans, Mankey, Ponyta, Mareep, Houndour, Miltank, Torchic, Bagon, Buneary, Tepig, and Litleo.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event - Featured Raids

The biggest perk coming out of the Lunar New Year event is the introduction of Mega Gyarados. Players will be able to battle Mega Gyarados (along with Mega Ampharos and Mega Pidgeot) in raids between February 9th and February 20th.

Additionally, Latios and Latias will both appear in 5-Star raids during the same time period.

Other Pokemon that will appear in raids include Meditite, Carvanha, Duskull, Skorupi, and Darumaka in 1-Star raids, and Miltank, Octillery, Blaziken, Camerupt, and Absol in 3-Star Raids.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event - Tauros Timed Research

Pokemon Go is also giving players the chance to capture Tauros by completing the event's Timed Research. While a Tauros encounter isn't necessarily a big deal to most players in the United States and Canada, the Pokemon is a regional-exclusive Pokemon that can't be found outside of North America.

Pokemon Go Lunar New Year Event - Other Bonuses

Other perks of the event include increase Poke Balls from Gifts, and increased odds of becoming Lucky Friends or making Lucky Trades. Lucky Trades result in Pokemon becoming much cheaper to level up, so this is a good chance to pass along some powerful Pokemon to friends. Additionally, players can trade with other players who are within 40 KM during the event.