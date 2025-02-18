Pokemon Go’s March Community Day Classic Will Feature Totodile

March is still more than a week away, but Pokemon Go continues to establish its plans for next month. After revealing Fuecoco Community Day last week, Niantic has now pulled back the curtain on March’s Community Day Classic event. While the main event for March features a Fire-type starter from Scarlet and Violet, the Classic event will star Gold and Silver‘s Water starter: Totodile! The event will take place on Saturday, March 22nd, and will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. During that time, Totodile will appear frequently in the wild, and players will have an increased chance of locating a Shiny.

The Shiny version of Totodile features a brighter coloration than the standard. Rather than the usual blue, Shiny Totodile has a shade that’s closer to a light green. Meanwhile, the spikes on Totodile’s back and tail swap the traditional pink for a dark blue, and the normal yellow on its chest gets a little bit lighter. That color scheme continues for Shiny Croconaw and Feraligatr, where the color differences remain the same, but become a little more pronounced.

Shiny totodile in pokemon go

Speaking of Totodile’s evolved forms, players that evolve Croconaw between the start of Community Day and March 29th at 10 p.m. local time will receive a Feraligatr that knows the Featured Attack Hydro Cannon. Hydro Cannon is a Charged Attack that has a power of 80 when used in Trainer Battles, and 90 in Gyms and Raids. Other event bonuses include 1/4 Hatch Distance on Eggs placed in Incubators during the event, and Lure Modules and Incense lasting for a total of 3 hours.

As has been the case with recent Pokemon Go Community Day events, all players can obtain Special Background Timed Research simply by logging in during Community Day hours. This Timed Research will last for a week following Community Day, giving players more opportunities to encounter Totodile, with the same Shiny encounter rate. Players will also be able to get a Totodile that has a special background that showcases the season’s theme. We don’t actually know what that theme will be just yet, but Dual Destiny will come to an end very soon.

Niantic should pull back the curtain on Pokemon Go‘s new season sometime in the near future. We have a full list of Community Day events and other dates to know, but not what the new theme will be. It’s possible the developers are waiting until after Pokemon Go Tour: Unova, which will take place in Los Angeles and New Taipei City this weekend. A global version of that event will take place March 1st and 2nd, but it seems unlikely that Niantic will keep us waiting until then, since Dual Destiny is set to end on March 4th.

Are you happy to see Totodile get the Community Classic treatment? What do you think of March’s event schedule? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!